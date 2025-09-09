Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Rehab stint delayed
By RotoWire Staff
Santander (shoulder) won't begin his rehab assignment as scheduled Tuesday due to lower-back tightness, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern, but it's a worrying development given that the veteran outfielder has already been sidelined more than three months. According to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, there's optimism Santander will be in the lineup with Triple-A Buffalo before the end of the week.
