Santander was scratched from the lineup for Monday's ALCS Game 2 versus the Mariners due to lower-back tightness, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Santander had been slated to start in left field and bat seventh, but a back issue will ultimately prevent him from doing so. It's not clear whether he will be available off the bench. Davis Schneider will enter the lineup as the left fielder and will hit eighth.