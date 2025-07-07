Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Santander (shoulder) has not resumed hitting but could do so "hopefully soon," Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Santander's progress from a left shoulder subluxation has been slow, as he's already missed nearly six weeks of action and still isn't ready to swing a bat. Once cleared to swing, Santander will need time to ramp things back up and is sure to require a rehab assignment before being activated. He is not eligible to return until late July after being shifted to the 60-day injured list last week.