Santander (shoulder) hasn't begun swinging or hitting, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Santander continues to make little to no progress in his recovery from left shoulder inflammation, and he remains without a timetable for return. Considering he hasn't started swinging a bat yet, it's safe to assume he'll be out until after the All-Star break.

