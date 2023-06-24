The Blue Jays recalled Francis from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.
After Adam Cimber (shoulder) landed on the 15-day IL on Saturday, Francis will come up from the minors to take Cimber's spot in Toronto's bullpen. The 27-year-old righty has appeared in three games for the Jays this season, surrendering three earned runs over 7.1 frames while striking out seven batters.
