Francis picked up the save Sunday against the Reds. He allowed one run on two hits and zero walks while striking out four over three innings.

With the Blue Jays up big, Francis was called upon to pitch the final three frames, earning his first career save in the process. Though working mostly in low-leverage situations, the reliever has been effective when called upon with a 2.03 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in 26.2 innings.