The Blue Jays optioned Francis to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Francis tossed two scoreless innings in relief Saturday and will move down to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. The right-hander had been struggling prior to Saturday's outing, allowing seven earned runs over his previous five frames. Lefty reliever Brandon Eisert was called up to the majors in a corresponding move.