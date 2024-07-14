The Blue Jays optioned Francis to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Francis tossed two scoreless innings in relief Saturday and will move down to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. The right-hander had been struggling prior to Saturday's outing, allowing seven earned runs over his previous five frames. Lefty reliever Brandon Eisert was called up to the majors in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Works in relief of Rodriguez•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Nabs win as bulk reliever•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Likely to pitch Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Turns in scoreless appearance•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Starting Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Struggles in long relief•