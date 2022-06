Biggio is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

Biggio went 3-for-11 with a home run, a double, three walks, two runs and two RBI while starting in each of the past four games, but he'll cede his spot in the lineup to Raimel Tapia on Tuesday. Until catcher Danny Jansen (finger) returns from the 10-day injured list, Biggio looks like he'll have an edge on Tapia and Gabriel Moreno for the final opening in Toronto's everyday lineup.