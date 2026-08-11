Blue Jays' Charles McAdoo: Homers in return

McAdoo went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 2-1 win over the Red Sox.

In his first major-league game since June 19, McAdoo broke a scoreless tie with a solo blast off Sonny Gray in the fifth inning. He also drew a walk in the sixth and was lifted for Ernie Clement as a defensive replacement in the eighth. The 24-year-old has gone just 5-for-27 with two homers in nine games with the Blue Jays but posted a solid .832 OPS with 16 homers and 12 steals across 385 plate appearances with Triple-A Buffalo this season.