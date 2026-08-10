Blue Jays' Charles McAdoo: Returns to majors

The Blue Jays recalled McAdoo from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday. He'll start at third base and bat seventh in the Blue Jays' series opener versus the Red Sox.

Toronto optioned Davis Schneider to Triple-A to open up a spot on the active roster for McAdoo. Like Schneider before him, McAdoo protects to serve as a utility player and will likely see most of his playing time against left-handed pitching. McAdoo was previously up with the Blue Jays for about three weeks earlier this season, appearing in eight games while going 4-for-25 with one home run, three RBI and two runs.