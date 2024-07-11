Bassitt (8-7) earned the win over the Giants on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out six.

Two of the three runs charged to Bassitt came across in the opening frame after he surrendered a leadoff single to LaMonte Wade and allowed him to advance to second on a passed ball. The right-hander then gave up back-to-back RBI singles with two outs, though he wouldn't permit another run until the fifth. He induced 10 whiffs in the contest, but also walked four batters for the second consecutive start. Bassitt has now gone at least five innings in 13 straight outings and has won two of his last three.