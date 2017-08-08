Coghlan (wrist) went 1-for-3 with an RBI in his first rehab appearance Monday at High-A Dunedin, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The veteran utility man has been on the shelf since mid-June after suffering a wrist contusion. Coghlan slashed just .200/.299/.267 over 36 games prior to the injury, and whether he jumps back aboard the 25-man roster when fully healthy remains in question.