Blue Jays' Chris Coghlan: Begins rehab assignment
Coghlan (wrist) went 1-for-3 with an RBI in his first rehab appearance Monday at High-A Dunedin, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The veteran utility man has been on the shelf since mid-June after suffering a wrist contusion. Coghlan slashed just .200/.299/.267 over 36 games prior to the injury, and whether he jumps back aboard the 25-man roster when fully healthy remains in question.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Chris Coghlan: Ticketed for DL with wrist issue•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Coghlan: Returns to lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Coghlan: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Coghlan: Injury not considered serious•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Coghlan: Misses Monday's game with back spasms•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Coghlan: Scratched for unknown reason•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...