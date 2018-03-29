Cubs' Chris Coghlan: Minors pact with Cubs
Coghlan signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Thursday, The Athletic's Patrick Mooney reports.
He will be in extended spring training to start the season, but should soon join the Iowa Cubs. Coghlan was recently released by the Blue Jays and will have a hard time earning playing time at the big-league level this season.
