Coghlan (wrist) was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

The Blue Jays needed to clear room on the 40-man roster for Saturday's starter Chris Rowley, as well as backup catcher Mike Ohlman, so Coghlan was the resulting roster casualty. The 32-year-old hasn't played since June while nursing a left wrist contusion, and now appears bound for the minors when he returns from the DL, barring the possibility he isn't claimed off waivers. Coghlan, playing in his first year with Toronto, owns a lowly .200/.299/.267 slash line over just 75 at-bats this year.