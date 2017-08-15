Chris Coghlan: Released by Blue Jays
Coghlan (wrist) was released by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Coghlan was designated for assignment over the weekend, and rather than accepting his assignment to the minors after clearing waivers, the 32-year-old elected to test free agency. He should be able to catch on elsewhere given his previous big-league experience, though he may need to get over the wrist injury that has kept him sidelined since June before he inks a deal.
