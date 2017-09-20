Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Goes deep Tuesday
Barney went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Royals.
Barney opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the sixth inning and added an RBI single in the next frame. The long ball was only Barney's fifth in 119 games, and he's unlikely to move out of the bottom third of Toronto's order any time soon judging by his .237/.272/.330 line.
