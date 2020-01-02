Darwin Barney: Transitions to coaching
Barney was announced Thursday as the manager for the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate in Nashville.
Barney had been out of baseball since being released by Texas in spring training in 2018, so the move to coaching signals the end of his playing career. Known primarily for his defensive abilities, Barney won his lone Gold Glove award in 2012 and slashed .246/.294/.341 across 814 games between the Cubs, Dodgers and Blue Jays.
