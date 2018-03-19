Darwin Barney: Granted release from Rangers
Barney was granted his release from the Rangers on Monday.
As expected, Barney will now be free to sign elsewhere after being cut loose by the Rangers. The 32-year-old hit an unimpressive .232/.275/.327 across 129 games with the Blue Jays last year, but he still offers solid defense across the infield, which could help him latch on somewhere else.
