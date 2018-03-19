Barney was granted his release from the Rangers on Monday.

As expected, Barney will now be free to sign elsewhere after being cut loose by the Rangers. The 32-year-old hit an unimpressive .232/.275/.327 across 129 games with the Blue Jays last year, but he still offers solid defense across the infield, which could help him latch on somewhere else.

