Rangers' Darwin Barney: Requests release
Barney requested his release from the Rangers on Monday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.
Barney is no longer in camp, though the Rangers apparently still haven't granted the infielder his release at this point. He was competing for a utility role with Texas, but will be forced to look now look for major-league opportunities elsewhere (assuming his release is granted). The 32-year-old hit a lackluster .232/.275/.327 across 129 games for the Blue Jays last season.
More News
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....