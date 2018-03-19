Barney requested his release from the Rangers on Monday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Barney is no longer in camp, though the Rangers apparently still haven't granted the infielder his release at this point. He was competing for a utility role with Texas, but will be forced to look now look for major-league opportunities elsewhere (assuming his release is granted). The 32-year-old hit a lackluster .232/.275/.327 across 129 games for the Blue Jays last season.