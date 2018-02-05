Barney signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Monday which includes an invitation to spring training.

Multiple injuries around Toronto's infield allowed Barney to start 96 games for the Blue Jays in 2017, though he struggled to make an impact and finished the season with a lackluster .232/.275/.327 line across 363 plate appearances. While he doesn't offer much from an offensive standpoint, Barney's glove continues to keep him around the major-league level. As a result, he'll get a chance to break camp with the Rangers in a utility role, though he won't carry any fantasy value even if he does so.