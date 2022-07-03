Pardinho (elbow) struck out three over two scoreless innings Wednesday in his season debut for Single-A Dunedin.
Pardinho was sidelined for the first two months of the season with a right elbow injury before he was cleared to join the Blue Jays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate for a pair of rehab outings. He showed enough in the two FCL outings to rejoin the Dunedin rotation, but he's still expected to have his workload monitored carefully throughout his age-21 campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Eric Pardinho: Returning to game action•
-
Blue Jays' Eric Pardinho: Continues building up•
-
Blue Jays' Eric Pardinho: Throwing off mound•
-
Blue Jays' Eric Pardinho: Sidelined again with elbow issue•
-
Blue Jays' Eric Pardinho: Makes 2021 debut•
-
Blue Jays' Eric Pardinho: Behind schedule after setbacks•