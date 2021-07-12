Pardinho (elbow) has made two appearances for the Blue Jays' rookie-level Florida Complex League club since being assigned to the affiliate June 28, covering three scoreless innings and striking out four.

Pardinho's 2021 debut was delayed while he worked through the final stages of his recovery from his February 2020 Tommy John surgery. Prior to sustaining the elbow injury, Pardinho had finished the 2019 campaign at Low-A Lansing, so it may not take long for him to earn a promotion to a full-season affiliate.