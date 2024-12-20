Share Video

The Blue Jays re-signed Pardinho to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Pardinho split time between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo in 2024, collecting a 3.25 ERA and 66:28 K:BB across 55.1 frames. Slated to turn 24 in January, Pardinho is likely to return to Buffalo to begin 2025.

