The Blue Jays indicated Friday that Pardinho (elbow) is building up ahead of joining High-A Vancouver in a few weeks, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pardinho has had a lengthy rehab process after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February of 2020. The right-hander encountered setbacks after appearing in rookie ball last year, so the Blue Jays figure to exercise caution in the coming weeks to avoid rushing him back to game action too quickly.