Pardinho (elbow) will join the Blue Jays' rookie-level Florida Coast League affiliate for a rehab assignment Saturday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Pardinho underwent Tommy John surgery in February of 2020, but he's built up over the last few months and has been cleared to return to game action. The right-hander sustained a setback while playing rookie ball last year, so the Blue Jays will likely exercise plenty of caution before ultimately sending him to another minor-league affiliate.
