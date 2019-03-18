Blue Jays' Eric Pardinho: Dealing with elbow soreness
Pardinho's start to 2019 will be delayed by elbow soreness, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports.
The issue is being described as "mild" but will lead to Pardinho staying behind in extended spring training. Still just 18, Pardinho may have been set to remain there anyway, with short-season Vancouver being his likely next destination.
