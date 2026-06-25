Blue Jays' JoJo Parker: Heating up at Single-A

Parker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run for Single-A Dunedin on Wednesday.

The homer was Parker's fourth in the last six games, and through 17 contests in June he's produced a .290/.384/.629 slash line with nine total extra-base hits, six steals and a much-improved 20.5 percent strikeout rate. The eighth overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft out of a Mississippi high school, Parker needed a couple months to adjust to pro ball, but if he maintains his current level of performance for another few weeks he could reach High-A before his 20th birthday in August.