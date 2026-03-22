Parker says he's added 20 pounds since he was drafted eighth overall by the Blue Jays in the 2025 MLB Draft, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

The 19-year-old shortstop was projected to grow into his power as a professional, but it could arrive more quickly than anticipated. Parker will make his professional debut in 2026, likely at Single-A Dunedin, and while the organization won't want to rush him up the ladder, he could make a lot of noise as the top hitting prospect in the system.