Blue Jays' JoJo Parker: Heading to High-A

The Blue Jays promoted Parker from Single-A Dunedin to High-A Vancouver on Monday.

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Parker has lived up to his draft pedigree during his first season in the professional ranks and has cemented himself as one of the Blue Jays' top prospects in the process. He'll move up to Vancouver after displaying a strong all-around skill set during his time in the Florida State League, slashing .258/.388/.471 with 13 home runs and 22 stolen bases across 399 plate appearances. The 20-year-old shortstop's greatest challenge will be proving that he can keep his strikeouts in check as he climbs the minor-league ladder; he was punched out at a 24.8 percent clip during his time at Single-A.