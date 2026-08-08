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Blue Jays' JoJo Parker: Pushing for promotion

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Parker collected five hits, including two doubles and a home run, across both games of a doubleheader for Single-A Dunedin on Friday.

The eighth overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft has spent his entire first pro season at Single-A so far, but Parker is making a strong case for a promotion before the end of the year. He's hit safely in eight straight games, batting .441 (15-for-34) during that blistering stretch with eight extra-base hits including four homers. Over his last 40 contests for Dunedin dating back to June 9, Parker has produced a .293/.403/.587 slash line with nine homers, nine steals, 38 runs, 41 RBI and an acceptable 23.8 percent strikeout rate.

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