Romano's lower back locked up on him during Friday's appearance against the Angels, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. He gave up two hits and a walk in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that the team will evaluate Romano on Saturday morning. Romano's back was bothering him so much that he had to leave his appearance in the All-Star Game, but a subsequent MRI was clean and he's been able to manage the issue in the weeks since. Yimi Garcia replaced Romano in the ninth inning Friday and recorded the final out to secure the save.