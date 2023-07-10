Romano pitched a 1-2-3 10th inning Sunday against the Tigers while striking out a batter en route to his 26th save of the season.

Romano was able to strand the ghost runner and needed just 13 pitches to do so. His 26th save puts him atop the American League in saves and ties him with Alexis Diaz and Camilo Doval for most in the league overall. The 30-year-old is having another dominant campaign and was just selected as an All-Star replacement for Frambar Valdez. Romano will head into the break with a 2.87 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 48:11 K:BB over 37.2 innings and seems destined to top 40 saves for the first time in his career.