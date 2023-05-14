Romano struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 10th save of the season in a 5-2 win over Atlanta.

The right-hander's numbers are down a bit from prior seasons, but Romano has still allowed runs in only four of his 18 appearances, posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.19 WHIP through 16 innings, and his 30.9 percent strikeout rate and 7.4 percent walk rate remain excellent. His luck figures to turn for the better over the summer -- Romano's .325 BABIP and 75.3 percent LOB rate would both be his worst marks since his rookie season in 2019.