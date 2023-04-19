Romano gave up a hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings Tuesday to record his seventh save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Astros.

After getting a scare Saturday when he took a comebacker off the ribs, Romano didn't seem hampered at all on the mound Tuesday, firing 14 of his 15 pitches for strikes and popping 98.3 mph with his fastball. The right-hander leads the majors in saves, two ahead of Felix Bautista, David Bednar and Emmanuel Clase, and Romano's 12:3 K:BB through 9.1 innings is equally elite.