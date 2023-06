Romano picked up the save in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Astros, allowing one hit over a scoreless inning. He recorded one strikeout and didn't issue a walk.

Romano entered with a 3-2 lead and allowed the tying run to reach base before retiring three straight batters, including a strikeout of Kyle Tucker to end the game. The right-hander has converted his last six save opportunities, posting seven strikeouts during that stretch, and is 16-for-19 on the season with a 2.88 ERA and 1.16 WHIP.