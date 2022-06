Romano allowed a hit and a walk over 1.2 scoreless innings Sunday, striking out two and picking up a save over the Yankees.

Romano put runners on second and third with two outs in the ninth but was able to escape with a save in the 10-9 victory. It was the 29-year-old's first save since May 31 and he's now 17 for 19 in save chances on the year. He's riding a 5.2-inning scoreless streak, lowering his season ERA to 2.52 through 26 appearances.