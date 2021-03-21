Romano has a 2.25 ERA and dominant 9:1 K:BB through four Grapefruit League innings.
The right-hander was enjoying a breakout 2020 before suffering a finger injury, but Romano is healthy again this spring and appears to have picked up where he left off. With Kirby Yates in town, Romano will begin the season in a setup role, but if he can replicate his 36.8 percent strikeout rate over a longer stretch, he'll still have deep-league fantasy value even in formats that don't reward holds.
