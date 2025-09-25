The Blue Jays placed Berrios on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Berrios is slated to receive an MRI to determine the severity of his injury, but his move to the IL will keep him out for the rest of the regular season and a good chunk of the postseason, regardless of the results. Paxton Schultz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.