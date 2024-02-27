Berrios is scheduled to start Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Berrios had initially been expected to make his spring debut Wednesday, but the Blue Jays opted to push him back a day, likely so that he can stay more closely aligned in the pitching order with top-of-rotation arms Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt. After submitting a bloated 5.23 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 32 starts in 2022, Berrios delivered a return to form last season, bringing those ratios down to 3.65 and 1.19, respectively, while bumping his strikeout rate back up from 19.8 to 23.5 percent. Set to turn 30 years old in May, Berrios doesn't look like he'll ever emerge as the staff ace some envisioned he would become during his early years in Minnesota, but aside from the disastrous 2022 season, he's largely been a dependable arm for fantasy pitching staffs throughout his career.