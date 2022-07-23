Gurriel went 6-for-7 with a double, five RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 28-5 win over Boston.

Toronto's entire lineup treated Friday's game like batting practice and Gurriel had one of the most impressive performances. He hit a two-run single in the third inning followed by two RBI hits in the fifth frame. The video game-like performance improved his season slash line to .318/.367/.444 with 29 extra-base hits and 41 RBI through 85 games. Over his last 38 games, Gurriel has gone 61-for-149 (.409) with 13 doubles and 25 runs scored.