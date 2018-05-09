Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Knocked around again
Stroman (0-5) allowed five earned runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out two across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Mariners.
Stroman continued his season-long struggles, allowing the Blue Jays to string together several hits at a time to do the majority of their damage. However, he also allowed a home run for his fourth consecutive start. His 7.71 ERA and 1.71 WHIP illustrate just how bad he has been through seven starts this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Reintroduces cutter against Twins•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Takes loss in first quality start•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Hit hard again Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Struggles to second loss•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Labors again in no-decision against Indians•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Struggles with command in loss•
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...