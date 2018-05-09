Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Knocked around again

Stroman (0-5) allowed five earned runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out two across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Mariners.

Stroman continued his season-long struggles, allowing the Blue Jays to string together several hits at a time to do the majority of their damage. However, he also allowed a home run for his fourth consecutive start. His 7.71 ERA and 1.71 WHIP illustrate just how bad he has been through seven starts this season.