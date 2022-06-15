Chapman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.

Making his return from a three-game absence due to a sore wrist, Chapman appeared to be fully healthy when he deposited a Jordan Lyles slider into the left-field seats in the fourth inning for his eighth homer of the year. The third baseman has had an unproductive start to his Blue Jays tenure, but advanced metrics -- including a 92nd percentile AEV and 93rd percentile hard hit rate -- suggest he has been mostly unlucky, and his .324/.410/.559 slash line through nine games in June is a strong sign that luck is beginning to turn.