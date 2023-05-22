Chapman went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.

The third baseman drove a second-inning Dean Kremer sinker that stayed up in the zone over the wall in left-center field to give the Jays an early 1-0 lead. Chapman snapped a 28-game home run drought with the performance, a stretch in which he batted a meager .224 with only five RBI, but on the season he still sports a .301/.381/.514 slash line with six homers, 23 runs and 24 RBI over 46 contests.