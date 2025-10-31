Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday that Scherzer would start a potential Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday versus the Dodgers, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

The Blue Jays are hoping to close things out with a win Friday in Game 6, but if that doesn't happen, they'll turn to the 41-year-old Saturday. Scherzer was charged with three runs over 4.1 frames in Game 3, taking a no-decision in Toronto's extra-innings loss. It would be an all-hands-on-deck situation for the Blue Jays if there is a Game 7, so Scherzer's leash would be short.