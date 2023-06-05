Pearson (3-0) blew a save but picked up a win in Sunday's victory over the Mets, giving up two solo home runs in an inning of relief. He struck out one.

The right-hander came into the game having not allowed an earned run in five straight appearances while posting an 11:1 K:BB, but Pearson got taken deep by Starling Marte and Pete Alonso in the sixth inning to erase a 4-2 lead. Fortunately for Pearson and the Blue Jays, Brandon Belt answered back with a two-run shot in the top of the seventh. Pearson appears to be finding a home in the bullpen, delivering a 28.8 percent strikeout rate against a 6.8 walk rate in 18 innings since his promotion.