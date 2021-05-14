Pearson will miss his next Triple-A start due to a mild right shoulder impingement, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Pearson still has considerable potential, but a constant stream of injuries has thus far prevented him from establishing himself at the big-league level. He was expected to spend most of last year in the majors but was limited by a flexor strain to just 18 largely unimpressive innings. This year, it was a groin injury which kept him out for the first month of the year before he failed to get out of the third inning in his season debut. He was demoted to Triple-A following that outing and is now dealing with yet another injury. He's still been able to throw long toss, so this particular issue may not wind up being a major one, but it's a quickly becoming a worrying pattern for the young righty. He'll have to get healthy again and make a handful of good Triple-A starts before returning to the big leagues.