Blue Jays' Patrick Corbin: Another early exit Sunday

Corbin did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out three across 3.2 innings.

Corbin has totaled just 6.2 innings in his last two starts, allowing seven runs on 11 hits in that span. The veteran left-hander's ERA now sits at 4.57 through 13 starts (61 innings) this season with a 1.48 WHIP and 43:20 K:BB. Corbin will likely get one more start, tentatively scheduled to come next week on the road against the Cubs, before Shane Bieber (elbow) is ready to return to the rotation.