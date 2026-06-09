Blue Jays' Patrick Corbin: Lasts just three frames Monday

Corbin (2-3) took the loss against Philadelphia on Monday, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three batters over three innings.

Corbin got through a scoreless first inning but served up a two-run homer to Adolis Garcia in the second. Things got even worse for the veteran lefty in the third, as he yielded three runs on two hits, three walks and a hit-by-pitch. That was all Blue Jays manager John Schneider could handle, as he turned to the bullpen to begin the fourth. Overall, Corbin threw just 44 of 79 pitches for strikes and issued a season-high four free passes. After getting through May with a solid 3.65 ERA through 10 starts, he's taken a big step back to begin June, yielding nine runs over eight frames across his first two outings of the month.