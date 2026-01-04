Schultz was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Sunday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Schultz was dropped from the 40-man roster to make room for infielder Kazuma Okamoto, who the team signed Saturday. Schultz posted a 4.38 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 28 strikeouts over 24.2 innings in 13 regular-season appearances, including two starts, with Toronto in 2025. He'll now be subject to waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, the right-hander will likely stick around with the Blue Jays' organization.