Striping didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Orioles, allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless innings while striking out seven without walking a batter.

The right-hander was absolutely dazzling in his return to the mound from a hip issue that had sidelined him for a couple weeks, and Stripling took a perfect game into the seventh inning before Cedric Mullins rapped out a leadoff single. Stripling exited after an incredibly efficient 72 pitches (52), but Austin Voth matched him goose egg for goose egg and the Blue Jays offense didn't break through until the bottom of the seventh. The quality start was Stripling's fourth of the year, and he'll take a 2.93 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 74:15 K:BB through 89 innings into his next outing.